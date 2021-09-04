Ranveer Singh dons the cap of a host; Asks ‘Kya hai yeh Big Picture’ to brace fans for his new game show

After carving a niche for himself in the film industry, actor is now all set to make his television debut. The Padmaavat actor has donned the hat of a host for a new television game show titled, The Big Picture. On Saturday, September 4, the star also took to his Instagram profile, to share a brand new promo to brace fans for his upcoming game show. The hilarious teaser has only accentuated the excitement of fans.

In the clip, we can see Ranveer Singh all decked up in a formal suit as he checks out his mobile device. Meanwhile, a waiter gets him a coffee and Ranveer ends up asking him about ‘The Big Picture’. The latter’s hilarious answer only makes the former shun him away in typical Bombaiyaa style. While sharing the promo, Ranveer asks the same questions to his Instagram family with a gripping tagline that reads, ‘Tasveer se Taqdeer Tak’. He said, “Kya hai yeh Big Picture?” Iska jawaab dene aa raha hoon main, jald hi sirf @colorstv par. #TheBigPicture #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak.”

The concept of the new quiz show will be based on knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. The players will be offered three lifelines to redeem themselves in case they get stuck in the middle of the quiz game. Reportedly, the contestants have to face twelve questions to win the jackpot grand prize. It is also claimed that The Big Picture will also enable players to participate in the game from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

