Ranveer Singh & Govinda's dancing Jodi in 'The Big Picture' new promo will make you want to groove too; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of energy and we all know that. We have often seen the enthusiasm and energy the Simmba actor has and his fans love him for that. Another actor who was known for his energy in his time was Govinda. Be it his dance, his dressing style or his unique acting, everything stood out and in fact, fans still want to see that. Imagine how much crazy it would be if Ranveer and Govinda shared the screen space. Well, we don’t know when will that happen but for now, Govinda was the special guest in Ranveer’s reality quiz show ‘The Big Picture’ and what followed was loads of laughter and fun.

Colors TV shared the promo of the episode in which Govinda will be gracing Ranveer Singh hosted quiz show ‘The Big Picture’. In the promo, we can see both the actors dancing on the song, ‘Aa Aa E Ooh Ooh Ooh Mera Dil Na Todo’. Indeed it would be so much fun to watch them shake a leg. After this we can also see Govinda enacting some of his popular scenes, Ranveer adding on to it with his energy and audiences hooting for them. We bet the episode is going to be full of entertainment.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. This film is directed by Karan Johar who has got back on the director’s seat after a hiatus of 6 long years.

