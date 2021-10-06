Ranveer Singh reveals the 'big picture' of his life & why he finds TV more difficult than films.

Ranveer Singh will soon be making a grand entry in television and the actor is all set to take the audiences by storm. Titled 'The Big Picture', Ranveer's show will be a quiz show and goes without saying the actor is quite ecstatic about it. Ranveer was recently quizzed over why he chose to make his debut in television now. Does it have anything to do with the closure of cinemas due to the pandemic?

Replying to this, the Simmba actor said, "The decision to make a debut on TV has nothing to do with cinema halls being shut. It was an independent and clear decision based on the format and team, which excited me. So far it has been a great period of prep. It has been an exciting time for me. The rise of OTT is also a great thing, for writers, actors, and going forward, the existing structure of entertainment will change as compared to pre-Covid times. But they can all co exist and ultimately it will all boil down to content."

When asked what's the actual big picture of his life, the actor goofed around and said, "The big picture of my life is to have a house. Wherein my wife, my kids, entire family are happy. I want to be an entertainer all my life. If my show is a hit, I will buy a farmhouse in Panvel."

Ranveer also revealed that he has been getting TV offers for the last six years. However, the right project and time never came by. "I have been offered TV shows for last 6 years. At times, some even asked me to host existing formats, but things didn't work out. Since my childhood, I loved quiz shows. I have always enjoyed watching them, they are interactive," Ranveer quipped.

How does Bollywood's top star feel about venturing into this new space?

Ranveer revealed, "TV is very different from films. I have just started on TV. In films, you get a down time, but in TV, there is lot of dense work. In films, you get a character sketch, over here, you are on your own. It's all unscripted and you have to be alert to be spontaneous. TV is a lot more difficult than films," he said adding that he did massive homework for his TV debut.

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see Ranveer bring his magic to the small screen on 16 October.

