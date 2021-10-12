Ranveer Singh reveals the reason behind taking up ‘The Big Picture’ over other TV show offers

The most awaited game show hosted by the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be premiering very soon. The show is the actor’s debut into the television industry and he is ready to begin his journey on small screens. The recent unveiling event of the show format went exceedingly well. The superstar recently opened up on being offered numerous other shows in the past few years. He also shared the reason for taking up this show specifically.

He said, "I've been receiving offers of various quiz formats for the last six years, but most of them weren't quite appealing. The unpredictability of the format of 'The Big Picture' is really exciting. When this opportunity was presented to me, I couldn't wait to get on board!"

He further added, "We are living in a visual era; every person experiences visuals on a daily basis. 'The Big Picture' is a visual-based quiz show, making it much different from the others. I have been fascinated with quiz shows ever since I was a child, and it's thrilling to know that I am hosting one now!"

Commenting on his readiness for hosting, he said, "I believe that TV is far more challenging than films, as one gets enough time for preparation in films. But in TV, you have to work with a lot more pace, and the pressure to deliver is immense. I have learnt a lot from TV and have realised that it has endless potential!"

Being the host of the spectacular show with a new concept, he is very excited to be onboard with it. It will truly be a vision to see Ranveer's high energy and entertainment quotient of show, like never before.



