Ranvijay Singh Singha to Karan Kundra; 5 TV stars who are bike enthusiasts and boats an impressive collection

Numerous people have a passion for speed, adventure, thrill, and power in their hands. The best way to manifest this is a bike. From TV celebrities to movie stars, many celebs are seen sharing an equal passion for stunning bikes and going on bike trips. In the TV sector only, there are numerous actors who own amazing bike collections, and the actors are often found zooming off on their thunder vehicles. In fact, several popular TV actors have expensive and powerful bikes which they consider as their prized possession.

One such actor is Rannvijay Singha who has such a craze for bikes that he had, reportedly, entered season one of Roadies for the charm of its prize, which was a bike. The actor not only won the show but also took home the awarded bike. Post this, he has maintained his passion for bikes and presently holds an impressive collection that he can boast. Like him, there are numerous other actors who hold their bikes very dear to them like Gul Panag loves to go on road trips on her stunning Royal Enfield Electra. So today, we present to you 5 top TV celebrities whose love for bikes led them to have a collection of top-range bikes to fulfill their passion.

Rannvijay Singh Singha-The Splitsvilla and MTV roadies host are immensely famous for their bike collection. He is a massive fan of bikes and owns a collection of 8 bikes, including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7.

Rohit Roy-The famous actor on TV screen, Rohit Roy has done numerous prominent roles in TV shows. The actor has a deep love for luxury bikes, owing to which he owns Honda Rune 1900 cc. It is an excellent design and performance bike available in limited edition.

Gul Panag-The popular actress and host of numerous TV shows, Gul Panag also shares a passion for bikes. She owns classic bikes like BMW 650 Fundura and Royal Enfield Electra with a cast iron 350 cc, engine, which she loves to ride often.

Karan Kundra- The Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Love school fame actor is a bike and car enthusiast. He owns two luxury bikes including Harley Davidson 48 and the stunning bike Ducati Diavel.

- The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame actor has a passion for building a custom bike owing to which he owns a Vardenchi custom bike and a customized Royal Enfield as well.

