Rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra part ways after 6 years of marriage; Report

Popular singer Raftaar began his musical journey in the year 2008 and went on to become the most renowned singer in the industry. Raftaar's songs have been massive hits, earning him immense popularity and acknowledgment. However, as per a recent report, Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra, who is an interior designer by profession, have decided to part ways after six years of marriage. The two met each other at a friend’s place in 2011; soon after that, they started dating. After 5 years of being in a relationship, the two tied the knot in 2016. But recent reports claim that nothing has been working out great in their married life and the two have filed for a divorce.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Raftaar and Komal have been living separately for a long time. A source close to the couple informed the publication that the duo filed for a divorce in 2020, around the time of the pandemic. But due to Covid-19 restrictions, there was a delay in the final proceedings, however, they will now sign the divorce papers on October 6. The report also suggests that the differences in their married life arose only a few days after their marriage. The source also informed the portal that Raftaar and Komal have moved on in their respective lives, and only their close ones know about their separation.

When the portal called Komal for a confirmation on this, she agreed to the report but declined to mention any further details. On the other hand, Raftaar has not responded to the news yet. Currently, both Raftaar and Komal Vohra have unfollowed each other from their respective social media handles.

On the professional front, Raftaar last sang the title track of Nushratt Bharucha’s Janhit Mein Jaari. Some of his hit songs include Janhit Mein Jaari, Kaali Car, Haseeno Ka Deewana and more. He was also a gang leader on the reality show 'MTV Roadies' for a few years.

