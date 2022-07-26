Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty announce their break-up, pen a note for 'Shara' fans; PICS

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. Their fans adorably addressed them as 'ShaRa' and adored their chemistry. Recently, there were many speculations that the two have broken up due to friction between them. Unfortunately, the actors have now officially announced their break-up and have left their Shara family heartbroken.

Now, Raqesh Bapat has revealed that he and Shamita Shetty are no longer together. Taking to his Instagram story, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support A This music video is dedicated to all of you".

Shamita also penned a note confirming the same.

Pinkvilla had got its hands exclusively on Shamita and Raqesh's new photo where Raqesh adorably kisses Shamita. Unfortunately, the sequence is from their upcoming music video that the two have dedicated to the 'Shara' fandom.

