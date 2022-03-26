Raqesh Bapat calls Shamita Shetty ‘dear friend’: I would not name it a relationship

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had met inside Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Even during, Shamita’s stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh had cheered for her and supported her from outside. Their fans love their chemistry and lovingly called them “ShaRa.” However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke in length about his relationship with Shamita Shetty and called her a “dear friend.”

While speaking to the news portal, Raqesh Bapat said that it is all about the energy that two people share. He added, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul.” He further added, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.” He then said that Shamita is the woman he respects.

A few days back, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were papped in the city as they stepped out for dinner. For the dinner date, Shamita and Raqesh opted for stylish attire. Shamita opted for a lacy white tank top with fitted blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Raqesh wore a black shirt with light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Also, Raqesh and Shamita had celebrated Holika Dahan together. They had also sent out good wishes on Holi to fans with a video. The video was posted by Raqesh on his Instagram handle. He had joined Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra at her place for Holika Dahan.

ALSO READ: Lovebirds Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat keep it chic and stylish for a dinner date; PHOTOS