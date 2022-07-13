Raqesh Bapat celebrates 21 years of his debut film 'Tum Bin' & drops PICS with co-stars

Raqesh Bapat has been a popular name in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his career as a model and got his first break with the Hindi film 'Tum Bin'. He later featured in his first television show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and post this, he has been a part of numerous popular shows. Today marks a special occasion for Raqesh as the actor completes 21 years in the showbiz world.

Sharing the poster of Tum Bin and some pictures with his co-actors, Raqesh penned a note as he completes 21 years in the entertainment industry. Raqesh writes, "#tumbin21 Today also marks 21 years of my journey in the entertainment industry. I bow with gratitude to all my directors, producers, co stars , crew , media and fans . I have and will continue to learn from each one of you. #raq21 गुरू ब्रह्मा गुरू विष्णु, गुरु देवो महेश्वरा गुरु साक्षात परब्रह्म, तस्मै श्री गुरुवे नम: Happy Guru Pournima #tumbin". Numerous fans have dropped congratulatory messages for the actor in the comments section of this post.

Speaking of Raqesh's personal life, he had appeared in the reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where his relationship with Shamita Shetty became quite popular among the masses. Even after coming out of the show, the couple was often spotted together in the city. Several reports claimed that Shamita and he have broken up. However, the actors have not yet commented on these rumours.

Raqesh Bapat's career:

Raqesh was appreciated for his acting skills in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He was also seen in the Marathi movie, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao' among others.

