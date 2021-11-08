Raqesh Bapat on the contestants of Bigg Boss 15: They are way too aggressive than the OTT version

Raqesh Bapat was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actor came into the limelight in the show due to his budding romance with Shamita Shetty. He recently entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry. Prior to his entry, the actor talked in an interview with Etimes TV about the contestants and his girlfriend in the house.

Talking about his re-entry into the Bigg Boss house, he said, “It feels like I am back in the pavilion. It is familiar territory for me now. Somewhere I was missing being part of Bigg Boss, which I never thought would happen to me, especially when I was inside the house participating in the OTT version. When I participated in the OTT version, I was a bit nervous as I had no idea what I was getting into, but I am pretty excited about it this time.”

He shared his views on the contestants in the present show, as he said, “The contestants are way too aggressive than the OTT version. On the OTT, we were more focused on making connections, but here they lack that thing. So my strategy would be to increase my connection with them. The number of fights is more here because they are not connected to each other.”

Talking about his ladylove’s game, he said that she is fighting a battle of her own. And he sees her missing him quite often. He said that he was also missing her and that is why he thought to go inside for her. He added that she does take a stand for what is right, she has always done that. She is very vocal about her views, and he is very proud of her.

On being asked about proposing Shamita Shetty in the show, he said that he will never propose to Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it.



