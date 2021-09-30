Raqesh Bapat to enter Bigg Boss 15 after Afsana Khan quits show? Find Out

Television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to be back to entertain viewers with a brand-new season and a new batch of contestants. The Salman-Khan fronted show Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering on October 2nd and fans are eagerly waiting for the high-voltage drama and entertainment to unfold. While speculations around who will be entering the BB house this season continue, makers have released a few promos where voices of the contestants were heard, but their faces weren’t revealed. It was recently reported that singer Afsana Khan has quit the show for medical reasons. And now, reports say that Raqesh Bapat will be entering BB 15 in her place.

Raqesh Bapat was seen in his recent stint in Bigg Boss OTT. After Afsana Khan quit, the makers were trying to find a replacement overnight, and now the speculation is that Raqesh will be entering the show in place of Afsana. When asked about his entry by a leading daily, the actor neither confirmed, nor denied the news, but instead, reportedly said that he is unsure. Raqesh reportedly said, “Yaar, I don’t know. Right now, I can’t comment about it. I am still thinking if I should go or not.”It was earlier reported that Afsana Khan quit the show as she suffered panic attacks while she was in quarantine.

The singer had shared a story on her Instagram to confirm the news and shared a picture of the medicines taken by her. She posted a folded hands and crying emojis and wrote “Sorry my fans plz.” As mentioned in The Times of India, when the singer backed out of Bigg Boss the makers started looking out for her replacement overnight. However, after staying out for a day, she has now decided to return to Bigg Boss. Reportedly, she has already returned to Punjab but now is flying back.

Will it be Afsana Khan or Raqesh Bapat in the show? Keep an eye on this space for more Bigg Boss 15 related updates.

