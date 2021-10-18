Raqesh Bapat to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant; Reports

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is becoming very interesting. Contestants are seen continuously entertaining the audience with their performance. Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan are grabbing attention. The audience is loving their fights. Apart from them, Ieshaan and Meisha growing intimacy is also the talk of the town. Amid this reports are coming in that OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat will be soon entering the show as a wild card entry. His and Shamita's chemistry was loved by fans during Bigg Boss OTT.

Three people from Bigg Boss OTT are already in the show-Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik. As reported by Telly Chakkar, Raqesh, who had reached the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT, will be entering the show as a wild card entry. But there is no official confirmation on this till now. To note, the actor had earlier mentioned that the channel had approached him and talks were on but then there was no further information on this.

Apart from this, this weekend Farah Khan was seen gracing the show. She even took a dig at the contestants. The choreographer told Jay that he has lost track of the game and he should now focus. For Shamita, she said that play mindfully as it is a game which is eventually played individually and not with others. To Karan, she said you are going wrong with your tricks.

Earlier, Salman Khan had scolded Afsana Khan and said that who is she to age shame, anyone. She cannot say anything to anyone. Afsana had called Shamita ‘Buddhi’ during their fight.

