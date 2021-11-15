Raqesh Bapat expresses gratitude to fans & confirms about leaving Bigg Boss 15 due to health issues

In was seen in the first half of the previous week that Raqesh Bapat had to be takes out of the Bigg Boss 15 house because of sudden health issues. He was hospitalized late night in Mumbai. There were speculations about the actor returning to the show after full recovery, but in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode it was shared by the host Salman Khan that he has opted out the show. Now Raqesh Bapat has shared a thankyou post for his fans and friends, as he confirmed that he will not be returning from the show.

In the post shared by the popular television actor, he talked about lots of love he received from the fans and he wished to entertain them further but could not due to his health issues. He also talked about the love given to ‘ShaRa” and he will always be greatful for that. In the post he wrote, “I formed a special connection through this journery which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named ‘ShaRa’. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the Lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing….

He added, “Remember if it wasn’t for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that it will become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a life time as I’m looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you! Que Sera Sera… Lots of Love, RaQ”

See post-



