Raqesh Bapat has a message for Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty after her fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

There have been a lot of new twists and turns on Bigg Boss 15 after the entry of VIP wildcard contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakshi Sawant, and husband Ritesh. While the housemates and VIPs stand against each other, the distance between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena is seen increasing each day. In a recent task, it was seen that the housemates and VIPs fought against each other for the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, while Shamita and Devoleena were made the referees. What resulted was a series of massive arguments between the two.

In the latest episode, it was seen that housemates and VIPs engage in a couple of tasks. While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra won in a game of Polo against Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh by scoring 2 goals against one, Devoleena claimed the match was a draw. In the end, Shamita came to a consensus with her so that the money is not lost. In the meanwhile, a promo for the upcoming episode showed that Shamita and Devoleena once again engage in a war of words, which gets nastier by the minute. In the midst of this, Shamita Shetty is seen fainting, as Karan Kundrra carries her to get medical help.

Now, Shamita’s beau, Raqesh Bapat took to his Instagram space and shared an endearing moment from their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, while he also penned some hopeful words for her. Raqesh’s caption read, “Sometimes when things are falling apart they may actually be falling into place. Stay strong @shamitashetty_official #shara @colorstv @voot @vootselect #biggboss15 @endemolshineind.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were each other’s ‘connection’ on Bigg Boss OTT, the digital spin-off of Bigg Boss. The two developed feelings for each other, and later made their relationship official. Raqesh had also entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant but had to quit midway because of health concerns.

