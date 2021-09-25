Raqesh Bapat opens up on divorce from Ridhi Dogra: It took a toll on me

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat opened up about his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and said that it took a toll on him. However, he added that both of them are in a ‘good space’ now. For the unversed, Raqesh and Ridhi parted ways in 2019, after more than seven years of marriage. They now share a cordial relationship with each other.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raqesh said, “Any relationship ending has never been easy and I am an emotional person. I never thought I would end up in a situation like a divorce because I always, and she also, wanted to work on the marriage for sure. But unfortunately, there are things that you cannot control and sometimes, you go through that whole aspect of ‘shayad achcha ho sakta tha (maybe it could have been fixed)’, so there is a lot of guilt, a lot of ‘maybe I went wrong, she went wrong’, she also probably felt the same.”

He further informed that the divorce took a toll on him. “There are a lot of thoughts that you go through at that particular point and it’s important that you go through those thoughts because that makes us human. It took a toll on me because I was used to being in the marriage for seven years, so to accept the difference in life is definitely going to be a task. But now, I am good. We both went through that and we are in a good space now,” he added.

Raqesh said that he sought help to deal with the divorce and talking to someone made it a lot easier for him.