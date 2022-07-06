Raqesh Bapat pens a note expressing himself; Says 'We have thoughts that even we don’t understand'

Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his career as a model and got his first break with the Hindi film 'Tum Bin'. He later featured in his first television show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and post this, he has been a part of numerous popular shows. Raqesh has recently shifted to Mumbai from Pune. He has often shared some pictures from his new house on his social media account.

Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself sitting in his balcony. The actor sported a casual T-shirt and shorts and is admiring the beautiful monsoon weather of Mumbai. Sharing this picture, Raqesh captioned, "The world isn't just the way it is. It is how we understand it, no? And in understanding something, we bring something to it, no? Doesn't that make life a story? Sometimes we have thoughts that even we don’t understand. Thoughts that aren’t even true—that aren’t really how we feel—but they’re running through our heads anyway because they’re interesting to think about, no?"

Speaking of Raqesh's personal life, he had appeared in the reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where his relationship with Shamita Shetty became quite popular among the masses. Even after coming out of the show, the couple was often spotted together in the city. Several reports claimed that Shamita and he have broken up due to friction between them. An ETimes TV report had stated that after he went separate ways from his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh shifted to Pune and did not wish to settle in Mumbai. Reportedly, Shamita felt that this was not the right way to have a relationship. However, the actors have not yet commented anything on these rumours.

Raqesh Bapat's career:

Raqesh was appreciated for his acting skills in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He was also seen in a Marathi movie, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao'.

