Raqesh Bapat replaced by Anuj Sachdeva in Rajan Shahi’s show; Latter makes comeback after 6 years

Raqesh Bapat came to limelight in the past few months when he became a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Post the show, he was seen supporting his ladylove Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15. As per reports, the actor was offered a prominent role in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show, which also features Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya. But as per latest reports, he had opted out of the show and now, has been replaced by actor Anuj Sachdeva.

After the deal fell through, Rajan in a statement released to the media, stated, “Yes, Raqesh Bapat will no longer be a part of the new show and it was a mutual decision taken together. Raqesh is a good friend and a great human being. However, due to some time and date issues, things couldn’t work out and we mutually decided not to work on the show together. I am looking forward to working with Raqesh in the future, maybe in some other show of ours. I wish him the very best for his future projects. I did try my best to have him on board for the upcoming show but unfortunately, it was not feasible.”

As per the reports by Etimes, the maker has finalized Anuj Sachdeva for the part. He will play Shaheer and Kinshuk’s elder brother on the show. Anuj shot to fame as Amrit Malhotra in Sabki Laadli Bebo. He was last seen in a cameo in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, which wrapped up in 2019. His last fiction show as the lead was Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. He was seen in a negative avatar in the show, which ended in 2016. Rajan Shahi’s show will mark his return to daily soaps after six years.

The story of this family drama is loosely inspired by the film, Om Jai Jagdish, which featured Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. The shoot for the show is expected to start on February 9.



