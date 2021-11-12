Raqesh Bapat’s sister opens up on his Bigg Boss 15 exit due to health issues, extends gratitude to fans

Raqesh Bapat had recently entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild contestant in the Diwali week. He was accompanied by Bigg Boss OTT former co-contestant Neha Bhasin. Raqesh Bapat had reunited with Shamita Shetty after a long time as she is presently in the BB15 house. But in the same week, he developed some health issue that led to his subsequent evacuation from the house.

As soon as the actor went missing from the LIVE feed, fans started worrying about the actor. Several speculations, and rumours revolving around the actor’s health were doing rounds. But in all of this, the love pouring from his fans was constant. Fans have been sending his best wishes for fast recovery.

Now his sister Sheetal Bapat has spoken about his health and thanked the RaqArmy. Sheetal tweeted as, "Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless #RaqeshBapat".

See the tweet here:

Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless #RaqeshBapat — Sheetal Bapat (@sheetal_bapat) November 10, 2021

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fell in love on Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. After the show, they were seen together. Post Shamita Shetty’s entry in Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat had recently entered the house to support Shamita and spend time with her. Presently, the actor is under observation and he will return to the show after his complete recovery.



Also read- Sunanda Shetty slams Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian for commenting on Shamita & Raqesh Bapat’s relationship