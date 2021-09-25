Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty make a perfect couple as they get papped in city post their date night; PICS

In the recent past, actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became the major talk of the town for their stints in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. The duo shared a closed bond with each thereby igniting romance rumours in the minds of the viewers. Now, it seems that both Shamita and Raqesh have decided to make their bond stronger even after the completion of the show. On Saturday evening, the two were snapped together in an upscale locality of Mumbai.

This comes just a day after their romantic date together. The duo were spotted outside a Salon in Juhu. While Shamita Shetty dazzled in a gorgeous floral dungaree. On the other hand, Raqesh kept it casual in a funky black hoodie matched with quirky sneakers. The duo were all smiles as they caught the attention of the paparazzi. Both Shamita and Raqesh also were seen striking vivid poses for the camera.

Take a look: