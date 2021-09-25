Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty make a perfect couple as they get papped in city post their date night; PICS
In the recent past, actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became the major talk of the town for their stints in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. The duo shared a closed bond with each thereby igniting romance rumours in the minds of the viewers. Now, it seems that both Shamita and Raqesh have decided to make their bond stronger even after the completion of the show. On Saturday evening, the two were snapped together in an upscale locality of Mumbai.
This comes just a day after their romantic date together. The duo were spotted outside a Salon in Juhu. While Shamita Shetty dazzled in a gorgeous floral dungaree. On the other hand, Raqesh kept it casual in a funky black hoodie matched with quirky sneakers. The duo were all smiles as they caught the attention of the paparazzi. Both Shamita and Raqesh also were seen striking vivid poses for the camera.
Speaking of their bond, the two have already professed their likings towards each other on Bigg Boss OTT. From the very first day, viewers saw their friendship growing deeper. Be it their love or heated arguments, Shara continued to grab the headlines. Not only that, but during a conversation with Neha Bhasin, Shetty poured her heart out admitting that she likes Bapat. On the other hand, Raqesh who seemed a bit reluctant to admit his likings towards Shamita openly, in one episode was seen saying ‘Je t’iame’ (I love in French) to her.
Although, it appears that love has begun to bloom between the two, an official confirmation from both the sides is yet awaited.
