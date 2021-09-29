Raqesh Bapat shares ex wife Ridhi Dogra's reaction on him being called ‘henpecked’ in Bigg Boss OTT

Ridhi Dogra, the ex-wife of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat, has been his constant support throughout the show. She rooted for him and also took a stand for him when he was called henpecked husband by Kashmera Shah in a tweet. After the show ended, Raqesh Bapat talked about his ex-wife and her view about his journey on the show in an exclusive interview with ETimes.

He shared that he had a conversation with her after he came out of the BB house. She told him that she was worried about him. He added that they have a lot of good memories together. He added that Ridhi congratulated him for playing well and was skeptical about how he was dealing with things in the house.

Talking about the henpecked remark, Raqesh said, "She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it's just that you care a lot about people who you like and that's why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way."

On being asked about his plans on joining Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh said that he is not sure about it right now, therefore he can’t comment on it. He further added that he is still thinking about whether to be part of the show or not.