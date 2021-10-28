Raqesh Bapat shares he's 'missing vibes' of ladylove Shamita Shetty; See Post

Raqesh Bapat was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. In the show, he was seen forming a bond with Shamita Shetty. They were always seen spending time together and he showered kisses and hugs on her. While Shamita Shetty is presently in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant, Raqesh seems to be missing her.

The actor recently took to his social media handle to share a picture of him and Shamita Shetty from the Bigg Boss OTT house. He wrote in the tweet, "Missing vibes #Shara" He dropped a heart as well.

See the post here:

Seeing the adorable picture, the fans of the couple commented that they are eager to see him inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Fans shared sweet messages for the couple. One wrote, “Your own words – ‘Mere jaisa pyaar koi nahi kar sakta hai’ Look at you both now, giving competition to each other. Very difficult to make out who loves the most. There we see Shams talking about you all time and here you are sharing your feelings with us #ShaRa."

Another said, “Mr. Bapat, You need to Go inside the house and let her know how much you are missing her!"

A fan wrote, "Very sweet msg but after seeing this I somehow feel that he is not planning to come to bb you have choice not to miss her Raqesh if you come to bb pls it's a request she really wants you we will support you always #ShaRa."

For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh fell for each other when they were locked in the BB OTT house. Even after the show, they were spotted going on dates and spending time with each other. Hence, fans are rooting for the two to unite in Bigg Boss 15.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat hurt with ‘sexist’ tag, opens up on relationship with Shamita Shetty