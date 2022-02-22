Raqesh Bapat shows his love for Shamita Shetty as he posts a throwback video of them

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s love story has been the talk of the town. The couple found each other in the Bigg Boss house. They expressed their feelings on the show Bigg Boss OTT. After coming out of the show, they are going strong and the couple is often spotted together on dates. Raqesh has recently shared a video of them on social media for celebrating their love.

In the adorable video, the couple is seen standing together comfortably as they enjoy the view. Raqesh wore a casual T-shirt with a denim jacket, while Shamita Shetty sported a baggy checkered shirt and denims. Raqesh had captioned the video as ‘#Shara’, which is a hashtag given to them by their fans.

See video here:

Shamita Shetty had earlier opened up about her relationship with Raqesh in an interview with ETimes TV. She said, “I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realized that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work, and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do.”



