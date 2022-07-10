Raqesh Bapat slams trolls for judging his personal life; Asks 'Is it that difficult to change?'

Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry for many years. He had appeared in the reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where his relationship with Shamita Shetty became quite popular among the masses. Even after coming out of the show, the couple was often spotted together in the city. Several reports claimed that Shamita and he have broken up due to friction between them. There have been many speculations regarding their relationship but nothing has been revealed by the actors yet.

Today, taking to his Instagram handle, Raqesh shared a cryptic post hitting back at trolls who constantly question people on their personal lives. The actor wrote, "Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals ? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it".

Check Raqesh's post here -

Raqesh Bapat's career:

Raqesh was appreciated for his acting skills in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He was also seen in a Marathi movie, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao'.

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar to Jasmin Bhasin: Meet 10 cute pets of these popular celebrities; PICS