Raqesh Bapat talks about new beginnings as he shares PICS of his Mumbai home

Raqesh Bapat is a popular name in the Television industry, who has been part of several shows over the years. The actor came to the limelight again when he entered Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. In the show, he and actress Shamita Shetty developed feelings for each other. They also confessed feelings for one another, and their adorable love story became very popular among their fans. He has also been supporting her in Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show, they are often spotted together. Raqesh Bapat recently made an announcement about his shift to Mumbai as he shared a glimpse of his new home.

Raqesh is seen sporting an all-black outfit as he is seen enjoying the Mumbai skyline from his balcony. He captioned his photos as, "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome #newbeginnings."

See the post here-

Several #ShaRa fans are ecstatic as they'd now get to see the two together more often. One user wrote, "Yayyyy… congratulations Raqu. Many more success for you in store. Touchwood." Another commented, “Someone just shifted back to Mumbai. So happy for you." Another user shared, "Ab shaadi bhi karlo (Now you get married too)."

Earlier there were reports that Shamita and Raqesh have broken up due to friction between them. ETimes TV had then stated that after he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh shifted base to Pune. He did not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita felt that this was not the right way to have a relationship.

Raqesh Bapat had earlier shared a poster of his upcoming project named Sarsenapati Hambirrao which will be aired on 27th May 2022.

