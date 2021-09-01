Raqesh Bapat's sister talks about his & Shamita's connection in Bigg Boss OTT: Their equation is looking good

In the recent episodes of the reality show, it is seen that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are seen getting closer to each other. The followers of the show are liking the romantic chemistry between them as Raqesh kisses her on the cheeks and the way she shows concern for him on numerous occasions. Raqesh Bapat’s sister Sheetal Bapat recently talked about her view on the Jodi of Raqesh and Shamita. She also shared about the personality of Raqesh and the changes she observed in him in the house.

On being asked about her view on the romantic connection between Raqesh and Shamita, she said, “I think it's cute.. what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything.”

She also shared that she was very unsure about him going inside the Bigg Boss house as he has a very reserved personality. She said, “Raqesh is a reserved person and he is someone who doesn’t like to be around too many people. Also, we all never watched Bigg Boss and all what we had heard was that a lot of fights happen inside the house. And my brother is someone who loves to be at peace. We wondered how he would even survive and adjust to all that? We felt that probably by the time he would understand what was happening, the fight will be over! But seeing him like this is new for us all and we are all loving it. My daughters especially love to see their mama on screen. Our lunch and dinner time conversations are all about Bigg Boss now.”