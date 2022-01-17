Rashami asks Karan Kundrra to not contact Umar after leaving Bigg Boss 15 house, latter gives apt reply

Karan Kundrra is among the strongest contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He was among the first few to get the Ticket to Finale and has been playing well. The actor has been constantly in the limelight owing to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He has also been popular in the house for his strong friendship with Umar Riaz.

The actor’s bond with Umar Riaz was highly appreciated by the audience, as he has proved that even in reality shows, true friendship can be formed. After Umar Riaz’s eviction, he had said that Umar is like his family and he would never want to lose a friend like him.

In today’s episode, ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia will be entering the house. He will be having some special powers and he would be taking all the decisions related to the ticket to finale task.

After meeting Rajiv, Karan feels more positive and he was seen telling Rashami that a new strength has come in him. He says that now he would play the game as he feels he has got the strength post Rajiv’s comeback in the show.

Rashami tells Karan that he shouldn’t talk to Umar immediately when he gets out of the house. She tells him to take some time off.

To this, Karan gave a sassy reply to the actress, as he says, “You only talk to him and hug him our friendship is that strong that we would talk on WhatsApp also the bond will remain the same as nothing can change in our friendship”.

Now, it seems like the audience will get to see Karan's game and they are waiting to see him in the form again.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s father welcomes Tejasswi in family, says ‘She is in the heart of the family now’