Rashami Desai aces the pout game in latest PHOTOS; Devoleena, Himanshi, Arti and Tejasswi shower love on her

Bigg Boss 13's female gang Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana and Arti Singh were spellbound by Rashami Desai's recent pictures acing the pout game. Take a look.

has been on top of her social media game a long time. After her stint on Bigg Boss 13, the actress earned a humongous fan base, who follow her diligently. Owing to the lockdown, Rashami's fans are missing her on the small screen, however, she has been entertaining them on social media. Yes, the actress is doing all that she can to keep her fans enraged and drive away their lockdown blues. Almost every day, Rashami makes it a point to interact with her fans through her posts on social media platforms.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that there's never been a day in the past two months that Rashami did not post anything for her fans. And yesterday was no different. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress yet again took to her Instagram handle to share awe-inspiring pictures with her extended family aka fans. This time, Rashami chose to show everyone how to get the perfect pout for their pictures and nailed the look yet again. Dressed in a one-shoulder yellow loose sweatshirt, Rashami is seen showing two kinds of pouts, 'the piggy pout and the perfect pout.' With hair tied at the back, baby pink lips, and dewy makeup, Rashami looks absolutely beautiful. What adds charm to her look is the eccentric nose ring that she's flaunting. It's an unusual combination as it has a traditional vibe, but it gels so well with Rashami's look that it only enhances the overall feel.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai gets a new makeup artist at home amid lockdown and you'll be surprised to know who it is; WATCH

The confidence on her face and her eyes do all the talking are the highlights of the pictures. Well, she yet again proved that she can nail any look, and leave us awe-struck by her beauty. Whether its the piggy pout or the sensuous one, Rashami is sure on top of her pout game. In the caption, she asked everyone which look suits her better on her, and within moments her comment section was flooded with opinions, and messages. While fans have always been very supportive of her, this post was special as her BB 13 girl gang also showered praises, love, and compliments on her. Wondering who we're talking about? It's none other than her BBF's from the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, and Arti Singh. Yes, the three beauties dropped in some sweet comments on Rashami's post.

While Arti couldn't stop crushing on her and wrote, 'Aiya,' Devo requested Rashami to stop making people go mad with her beauty and wrote, 'Aare bass Haseena.' On the other hand, Himanshi expressed her love for Rashami's piggy pout look. Comments also came from Tejasswi Prakash and Vikaas Kalantri. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant wrote, 'So cute,' while the actor commented, 'Kya baat hai.'

Take a look at Rashami's latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 is going off-air. Rashami and other actors have been shown the outside door as their roles have been axed making way for a new season with a different cast. However, the Uttaran actress said that she has been fortunate to be a part of the supernatural drama. What are your thoughts on the same? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai flaunts her 'adayein' on Leja Re; Vishal Aditya Singh's sweet comment is a treat for ViRash fans

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×