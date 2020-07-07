Rashami Desai & Adhvik Mahajan's short film 'Tamas' breaks religion divide and shows 'humanity' is above all

The wait is finally over as Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan's 'special lockdown' short film 'Tamas' has released. Tamas is a perfect blend of different emotions with an important message that will change your outlook towards life. Take a look.

fans cannot contain their excitement, as the actress's much-awaited short film, 'Tamas' with good friend Adhvik Mahajan has finally released. And the first thought, 'It was worth the wait!' It is a 'lockdown special' short film and will give the right feels with its amazingly written storyline. Tamas depicts the troubles that people have gone through during the COVID-19 lockdown announced in the country. It revolves around a young man, Rishi (Adhvik), and his neighbour, Saina (Rashami). However, like normal neighbors, they do not meet until the very end of the story, and throughout the video talk past a wall.

Rishi is a young man, who has shifted in a new apartment just a few weeks ago before the lockdown is announced. Like any young man, he too has a love story, but things take a drastic turn, and his love life goes downhill. The breakup leads to Rishi trying to take his life, but God sends a saviour for him in the form of his neighbour Saina. It is from here that the story picks up. The story revolves around Rishi's life and his struggles during the lockdown.

From not having a phone (which he broke in anger) to having zero cooking skills to being worried about his parents, Tamas revolves around Rishi's problems and how an unknown neighbour helps him out. Slowly and steadily a bond is formed between Rishi and Saina. Now, if you're thinking Tamas is a love story, you're absolutely wrong, it is a story that talks about religion divide, the Hindu-Muslim divide that we usually see around us. But, at the end of it gives an important message about humanity and love, in a subtle yet strong way.

The story is beautifully written, presented, and shot. The references used are quite relatable, and it connects you directly, which happens to be the best part about Tamas. While almost until the end, you will only hear Rashami's voice, but when she makes an appearance, she leaves a mark that is heart-touching. The short film is carried by Adhvik, and we must say, we're totally blown by his acting chops and performance. It is visible that he has put in his heart and soul in.

The only disappointment that Rashami's fans might have is her short screen-time, but we're sure, the hard-hitting plot and message have compensated for it all. The story will remind you of the famous quote, 'Mazab nahi sikhata apas mein bair rakhna.'

Overall, the acting, script, and direction are superb, and it is a must-watch for everyone. Tamas has managed to pull all the emotions with the utmost accuracy while sending an essential message across.

These ending lines by Rashami's character, 'Saina ho ya Saina, hai toh dono hi desh ki betiyaan. (both are the daughters of the country) The lockdown was on humans, not on love and humanity!' hits the right chord, and acts as an eye-opener.

Watch Rashami and Adhvik's special short film 'Tamas' here:

