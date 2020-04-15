Rashami Desai is all praises for Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan; Says 'He has been like a guardian angel to me'

Rashami Desai is all praises for Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan even after the show has ended. Here's what she has to say.

grabbed many eyeballs during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Be it her fights with Sidharth Shukla or her friendship with Asim Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the actress made headlines almost every day. However, Rashami's journey wasn't a smooth sailing one. She had her ups and downs, which she ultimately overcame. While her friends were always to support her, there was someone else who kept guiding her and motivated her to be strong. While he schooled Rashami for her wrongs, he offered her a supportive shoulder when she broke down. Yes, we're talking about none other than BB 13 host, .

Salman Khan has hosted the controversial show for 10 years now. Every year he is lauded for handling the contestants with calmness, and showing them the right path. In BB 13 too, Salman gave his best shot and tried to manage each housemate in his own way. Recently, Rashami opened up about her BB 13 journey and her experience working with Salman on the show. Well, this was not the first time that Rashami shared the screen with Salman. She also did a detergent powder advertisement with the Being Human star and was seen in a small cameo in Dabangg 2 during the song Dagabaaz Re.

So, Rashami is all praises and in all awe of the Radhe actor. Expressing her gratitude towards him, Rashami said that Salman Sir has been like an angel in her life. She revealed that when she was going through an extremely tough phase back in 2016, she was struggling to make a comeback. She wanted to re-start her career and work again but was facing some difficulties. During that difficult time, Salman Sir extended his support and helped her.

The actress further revealed that during BB 13 also, Salman was her only support, someone she could have blindly relied on. For Rashami, Salman has been always been there guiding and supporting her and is like a guardian angel to her. She added that she had only heard people praising him for his big heart, but he truly is a king.

To recall, Salman had busted 's truth in front of Rashami during the show. He had revealed about Arhaan's wife and kids. Not only this, but he had also advised the actress to give their relationship a thought again because the man had straight up lied to her. After Salman's big revelation, Rashami was left all heartbroken, and it was Salman who came to her rescue and pumped her up to be strong like always. She eventually called off her relationship with Arhaan and is now in her own happy space.

The diva is now seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Shalakha. The show also stars Nia Sharma, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Since the country is on lockdown, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is currently enjoying her quarantine with her family and indulging in creative activities. What are your thoughts on Rashami's praises for Salman? Are you missing the actress on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

