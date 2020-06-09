Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's warm hug in a THROWBACK photo from Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for RaSim

Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz shared a warm hug in the house and made us all go 'aww' over their strong bond and friendship. Take a look.

's journey on the Bigg Boss 13 house has not been rosy. She rather had a very tumultuous stint on 's show. She fought, she cried, she laughed; it was a roller-coaster life for the actress. While she made several enemies in the house, she also made some best friends, who are certain to stay with her for life. One of them is every apparent and evident Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The two TV beauties gelled with each other from the very beginning and stood strong until the very end. Even after the show, they share the same bond and are often seen spending quality time together.

Another friend that Rashami earned, who she shares a strong and sweet bond with is none other than Asim Riaz. Yes, we all know that Asim and Rashami found a connection inside the BB 13 house, and were there for each other until the finale day. However, their friendship bloomed a little later, and in the initial days, they got in a lot of tiffs. While Asim was Sidharth's best friend at the start, their equation change slowly, and Asim got close to Rashami. The Kashmiri model started talking to the actress, and the two developed an understanding, which turned out to be simply beautiful.

Asim and Rashami's bond was quite unexpected, and when they actually started spending time in each other's company, viewers were left utterly shocked. Their friendship proved, 'The best of the relationships and friendships started unexpectedly.' After Devo's sudden exit from the show, Rashami was left quite alone, but it was Asim who stood by her and supported her throughout their journey. Their bond grew so strong, and the Jammu and Kashmir model stood like a solid rock for her. Fans fell in love with this newfound friendship, their chemistry attracted the viewers and started rooting for the duo.

Wondering why we're suddenly talking about Asim and Rashami again? It's been more than three months that Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. However, the craze for the show and it's contestants is still very much intact. Every now and then, we see fans shipping for some duo that they miss and share some throwback memories. This time it is the cutest duo, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. Well, we know that many fans are yearning to see them together having a gala time, but the social distancing phase is becoming a barrier. However, worry not, we've found a beautiful throwback picture of our beloved 'RaSim' that will melt your heart.

In the picture, Asim is seen sharing a warm hug with Rashami as they relax on the couch. The handsome hunk is seen leaning on Rashami's shoulder as the actress comforts him, and the two look absolutely adorable together. Their comfort with each other shows that their bond is very strong. The picture is filled with cuteness and all we want to say is 'awww'. It surely has taken us back in the memory lane, and now we're missing their chemistry.

Take a look at Rashami and Asim's cute throwback picture from Bigg Boss 13:

Talking about her bond with Asim, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress had told, 'We understood each other well and he did things for me without making a noise about it. He is genuine. We became closer because of the situations we faced inside the house. We do not expect anything from each other. I am just thankful to him for standing by my side.'

When asked if she will meet Asim after the lockdown is over, Rashami said, 'Asim is in his very beautiful space right now, and I would not like to disturb him. But, yes, I would love to meet him whenever he is back.' What are your thoughts on this adorable throwback picture? Are you rooting for RaSim too? Let us know in the comment section below.

