Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin indulge in Twitter spat: Former says she 'wants to create some Tamasha'

It seems like Rashami Desai’s recent visit to Bigg Boss 14 and her words have not gone down well with Jasmin Bhasin. Meanwhile, check out their war of words on Twitter below.

The gorgeous has been in the news of late, courtesy her recent visit to Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, the popular television actress visited the reality show during the family week to extend her support to her dear friend Vikas Gupta. The 'Uttaran' star not just motivated Vikas to play the game well but also asked Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni for not bullying Vikas by dragging his personal issues into the show. Rashami asked them to not discuss other's personal matters on the show.

Post her visit, Jasmin told Aly that Rashami has targeted him as he is her friend. She also stated that the Naagin 4 actress’ comments were actually meant for her as they are not on good terms. Soon after this episode was aired, Rashami tweeted, "Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player.” Well, it did not stop here.

Following this, Jasmin's team tweeted from the actress' verified handle, “@TheRashamiDesai’s definition of bullying is totally off the hook. If talking about personal agendas in the house is bullying then you have bullied the most. That's all you did in your season, dragged personal grudges into the show.”

Reacting to it, the Dil Se Dil Tak star said she was only giving a piece of advice to her and Aly out of her own experience on the show. Taking to her Twitter handle, she tweeted, “#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”? So here i go for ONE LAST TIME..“A lion doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”. Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. Good Luck.”

Check out their tweets below:

Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player. — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 9, 2021

#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”?

So here i go for ONE LAST TIME..

“A lion doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”.

Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. Good Luck https://t.co/24C82xMUz3 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Rashami and Jasmin had worked together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. The show also featured Sidharth Shukla in the lead role. While Jasmin is a close friend of Sidharth, she apparently does not share a cordial relation with Rashami.

