Rashami Desai and Rajiv Adatia say 'I love you' to each other as they catch up

Last night, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15 had come to an end and the nation got its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. Pratik Sehajpal became runner up while Karan Kundrra stood as the second runner up. Shamita Shetty was placed in the fourth position and Nishant Bhat walked out with Rs 10 lakh briefcase. However, it seems like the party is still not over for the former housemates as Rashami Desai and Rajiv Adatia met for the mandatory after Bigg Boss catch-ups. The duo shared a wonderful relation of friendship inside the house and their fandoms swore by it.

Rajiv shared an adorable video with Rashami on Instagram story. The duo looked cute as they posed for a selfie. In the video, Rajiv said, “I love you, Rashami.” To which, she replied, “I know, I love you too Rajiv.” Then, they both made some weird expressions, making the moment purely wholesome. They were twinning in black and were in their casual best. While sharing the video, Rajiv wrote, “@imrashamidesai After bigg boss catch-ups” along with a red heart emoticon.

See a glimpse of Rajiv’s Insta story here:

For those who are unaware, it was Rashami’s second appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was part of season 13, which was also hosted by Salman Khan. This time, Rashami got eliminated at No. 6. Speaking of Rajiv, he made several fans due to his funny antics inside the house. However, he got eliminated mid-way during the journey.

