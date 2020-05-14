Rashami Desai and Shivin Narang's THROWBACK pictures will make you want to see them together on screen

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai and Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang's adorable THROWBACK pictures will give you BFF goals. Check them out.

The Indian Television industry is big yet small. Why do we say so? Well, it is filled with many actors, doing different shows, but often know each other very well. While some become friends while working together, friendships between some happen miraculously. One such duo is and Shivin Narang. The talented actors have not shared screen space on a TV show. But, they have always supported each other in whatever they do. Shivin and Rashami share a warm bond and have great compatibility. Yes, they are extremely 'good friends' and share great chemistry.

They are often seen hanging out with each other and having a gala time in each other's company. In fact, when Rashami was locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shivin had come out in her support and praised her for keeping her cool despite all the nuisance. When Sidharth Shukla had passed the 'aisi ladki' comment on Rashami, Shivin had expressed his angst against the derogatory remarks. He had said that it is upsetting and disheartening to see Rashami breaking down into tears in the house and going through such an unacceptable phase. Though he believed that fights and disagreements are part of the controversial show, but things really stooped to new lows the last season.

Wondering why are we suddenly talking about Shivin and Rashami's equation today? Well, we have got our hands on some throwback pictures of Rashami with Shivin, and they are too cute to be missed. In the first picture, the duo is seen posing for a click outside a movie theatre. It looks like the two were on a movie date together and thoroughly enjoyed it. Rashami looks like a doll in the yellow shorts and a white shirt, while Shivin looks handsome in a light-pink shirt paired blue jeans.

The second picture seems to be from a mall, where the two are seen sharing a warm hug as they pose for the paps. While Shivin looks dapper in a black jacket, Rashami looks pretty as ever in a white tube dress. In the third photo, the two are seen sharing a friendly hug and are all smiles as they wait for a photo. The image gives you vibes of, 'Tu keech meri photo piya.'

Well, with all these adorable pictures of Shivin and Rashami, we are yearning to see them share the frame together for a show, aren't you? Both actors have cute, innocent, charming, and friendly personalities, which makes it easy for them to not only form a bond but also maintain it.

Take a look at Rashami and Shivin's pictures here:

On the work front, Shivin as Rudra was last seen in Sony TV's revenge drama Beyhadh 2 opposite aka Maya. The show has been pulled off suddenly owing to the lockdown. Rashami, on the other hand, recently joined Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4 opposite Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria.

Currently, both of them are spending their quarantine with their families and enjoying every bit of it. They are cooking, cleaning, exploring their creative side, and also making some beautiful memories with their loved ones. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

