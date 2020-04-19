Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's fan made sketch will make you miss their Dil Se Dil Tak days; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's fan made portrait will from Dil Se Dil Tak will make you root for SidRa again. Check it out.

and Sidharth Shukla are one of the most loved jodis on Television. The two romanced each other in Colors TV's show Dil Se Dil Tak. The story revolved around the married life of Parth and Shorvari, and hit the small screen in 2017. Sid and Rashami's chemistry and fiery romance on DSDT was adored by many. They soon became on the hottest on-screen couples and went on to make a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Though they were doing professionally good, the personal equations between them did not seem to be good. Rumours started doing the round that the two apparently were dating and had an ugly break up. The news of their tiffs from the sets also made headlines. However, both of them denied the relationship speculations, and their nasty off-screen bond became evident. While the show came to an end in 2018, Sidharth and Rashami's jodi had already made a special place in people's hearts. Fans wanted to see them share screen space again.

While the two did not do a daily soap together, they were recently seen in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13. Things between the two in this hosted show started well, but suddenly took an ugly turn. Sidharth and Rahsami's constant fights became the highlight of the show. From hurling abuses to throwing tea to dragging personal matters, the two fought like cats and dogs in the BB 13 house.

But, during the last leg of the show, they sorted out their differences and were at peace. In fact, Sidharth was seen flirting with the Uttaran quite often. The duo's on-off equation was also liked by many, and their sizzling grand finale performance made many heads turn. While DSDT and BB 13 have been over, fans still can't get over Sidharth and Rashami's chemistry and are yearning to see them together. They keep sharing pictures of the reel life couple on social media and there's not even a single day when they don't ship for #SidRa.

Recently, we got our hands on a fan-made sketch of Sidharth and Rashami from their Dil Se Dil Tak days and we're in complete awe. In the portrait, Sid can be seen hugging Rash from the back as they both gaze at something. The wide smile on their face adds to the overall beauty of the candid snap. There's no denying that the duo look beautiful together and we can't just take our eyes off them. After this are you also rooting for #SidRa again?

Take a look Sid and Rash's awe-inspiring sketch here:

Meanwhile, gossip mills are abuzz that the Bigg Boss 13 winner is all set to enter Naagin 4. The Ekta Kapoor helmed supernatural drama stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijendra Kumeria and in lead roles. However, no confirmation regarding the same has been made yet. On the other hand, Rashami has started her talk show on Instagram titled 'The RD show', and fans are insisting her to get Sidharth for a special episode soon.

Now that everything's fine between Sidharth and Rashami, it would be amazing to see them share screen space. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see them again on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

