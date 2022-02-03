Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz groove to Pushpa’s Oo Antava song with a twist; Fans call it ‘Too Funny’

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15 has ended but it seems like the party is still on for the housemates. The Pushpa fever is currently ruling all over the world and it seems like it has reached Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai too as they danced to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special song Oo Antava. Interestingly, they added their own touch and twist to the otherwise sensual song. Ex Bigg Boss contestants Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia too joined them for the dancing session.

Rashami posted the video on Instagram featuring Umar, Rajiv and Neha. Along with the video, she wrote a caption too. It read, “We are better than u @rajivadatia & @umarriazz91. What you have to say @nehabhasin4u.” Rajiv also commented on the video and wrote, “Ummmmm no we are @umarriazz91 are the best!!! Hahaha.” As soon as Rashami Desai posted the video, fans could not resist commenting. A fan wrote, “Too Funny.” Another user commented, “My fav group of all time.”

Bigg Boss 15 ended on January 30 and Tejasswi Prakash won the reality show. She walked with Rs 40 lakh and the Bigg Boss 15’s trophy. Pratik Sehajpal became runner up while Karan Kundrra stood as the second runner up. Shamita Shetty was placed in fourth place while Nishant Bhat walked out of the house at fifth position with Rs 10 lakh briefcase. Rashami got out at sixth position while Umar got eliminated in mid of the show due to his aggressive behavior.



