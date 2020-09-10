Rashami Desai backs Ankita Lokhande post Shibani's allegation: She is already a star & doesn't need fame

Shibani Dandekar slammed Ankita Lokhande while making numerous allegations against her that include seeking justice for Sushant to attain fame. Now, Ankita's friend Rashami Desai has spoken up on her behalf.

Just like others, Ankita Lokhande has left no stone unturned in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning. The actress dated the late actor for a few years before parting ways. Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar recently took a dig at Ankita and accused her of seeking justice for Sushant to attain fame and 2 seconds of publicity. She also alleged that the actress is capitalizing on Rhea Chakraborty. Now, some of Ankita’s friends have spoken up on behalf of her.

Among them is who has now shared an open letter on social media while talking about the same. The actress begins by stating that Ankita is a dear friend of hers and both of them along with Sushant began their careers together. She also adds that she knew the late actor. Rashami goes on to state that she has no hatred towards Rhea Chakraborty as a woman and termed whatever the media is doing as ‘harassment.’

Rashami also threw some light on Sushant and Ankita’s relationship while stating that it was not toxic at all. The actress further added that Sushant decided to opt-out of the relationship and that Ankita was still close to his family. She then takes a dig at those people alleging that they are trying to put the actress in a bad light. Rashami further adds that the media is becoming toxic for her. She then takes a stand for Ankita and says that the latter just wants to know what happened to Sushant.

The actress then mentions that Ankita supported Sushant when he was trying to make a space for himself in the industry. She adds that the late actor was not a star when the actress was with him. Rashami further writes, “I think Ankita is just raising a question because the Sushant she knew wasn’t facing all this at all.” She also concludes the letter asking people not to comment on Ankita’s relationship with Sushant. Rashami further adds that the actress is already a star and that she does not need fame.

