Rashami Desai on bidding adieu to Naagin 4: Couldn't be seen more, fortunate enough to know there’s a long way

For a while now, there have been constant rumours about Naagin 4 going off-air and the leading actors being informed about the same. Apart from that, reports also have it that Naagin 5 is on the way and hence, the makers plan on ending the show once lockdown is over. None the less, we have been waiting on an official announcement and it came earlier today when producer Ekta Kapoor not only made the final announcement but also apologised to her actors for the show's fate.

And now, , who joined the show at a rather later stage and did not have the chance to be seen enough as the lockdown came in soon, has taken to social media to express her gratitude and also appreciate what lies ahead. Rashami wrote, 'As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji #AlwaysGrateful.'

Check out Rashami Desai's tweet here:

As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..

Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji #AlwaysGrateful — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Rashami was seen in Bigg Boss 13 before the show and while fans were keen on seeing more of her and excited about her stint, this sure comes as a disappointment to them. None the less, just like Rashami herself, we bet fans are just as happy and positive about everything that lays ahead of her and we can't wait for the actress to resume work soon after all this is over.

