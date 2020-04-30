Rashami Desai channels her inner Madhuri Dixit as she grooves to 'Aaja Nachle'; WATCH

Rashami Desai flaunting her energetic and awe-inspiring dances moves on Madhuri Dixit peppy track 'Aaja Nachle' will make you want to groove too. Take a look.

is an all-rounder. She can act, she can cook, she can make you laugh, and what not! The diva is filled with multiple talents, glimpses of which she keeps giving her fans every now and then. Apart from acting, what Rashami is known for is her amazing dancing skills. Yes, the actress dances like a pro, and well we think she is one. Just a few days ago, Rashami wowed everyone gave her own 'tadka' to Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool.

Yesterday (April 29, 2020) was World Dance Day, and how can a dance enthusiast like Rashami miss this special day? No, she did not and treated her fans with an amazing surprise. The beautiful actress put on her dancing shoes and grooved one of the most-loved songs, Aaja Nachle. Yes, Rashami channeled her inner and flaunted her moves on Aaja Nachle. From the beginning till the end, Rashami was graceful, energetic, and effortless. She danced with such ease and confidence that you will not be able to move your eyes away even for a second.

Rashami's moves were just on point and her amazing expressions enhanced the overall performance. Wearing blue palazzo pants and a printed turquoise kurta the Dil Se Dil Tak actress looked beautiful as always. Her fresh makeup look, long jhumkas, and open traces added to her gorgeousness. Well, Rashami went the Madhuri Dixit way as she wished to pay tribute to 'Bollywood's dancing queen,' on this special day.

In her caption, Rashami expressed her love for dance and Madhuri. She wrote, 'Dance is a hidden language of our souls. And that’s the reason, I choose Bollywood. This is a special tribute to my beautiful diva, the Goddess 'Madhuri Dixit Nene.' Well, looks like Rashami has got some serious inspiration from Madhuri as her fans couldn't stop gushing over her performance. They showered her with loads of compliments and expressed their wish to see her 'happy dance' more often. Some even went on to call her 'Dancing Queen' and 'Dancing Diva.' Well, we must say, this is one song that can make anybody dance, and Rashami sure nailed it.

Take a look at Rashami's dance video here:

Meanwhile, Rashami is seen enjoying her quarantine at home with her family and dear ones. She plays the role of Shalakha aka Nayantara in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Vijayenra Kumeria, and in the lead roles. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shootings have been stalled.

The Uttaran actress is making the most of this sudden break from shooting and unleashing her creative side. She is indulging in cooking, doing yoga, painting, exploring social media filters, learning guitar with her nephew, interacting with fans, hosting her show 'The RD show,' and lots more. She is busy, safe, and also keeps urging her fans to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID. Not only this, but she also keeps entertaining them with pictures and videos from her life, almost every day. What are your thoughts on Rashami's dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

