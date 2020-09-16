Rashami Desai CLARIFIES as reports about her and late Disha Salian's friendship surface; See Post

Rashami Desai took to her Twitter handle to clear the air about her equation with Disha Salian after reports of her friendship with the late celebrity manager surfaced. Read deets inside.

Disha Salian, a well-known celebrity manager, passed away on June 8, 2020. The incident took place just days before the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha was Sushant's former manager, and she bid adieu to the world after falling from a high-rise in Mumbai's Malad area. After Sushant's passing away on 14th June, many speculated foul play in his and Disha's demise and even trying linking dots of their mysterious deaths.

Now, in a recent conversation with Republic TV, , who was a good friend of Disha Salian, shared some details about her last conversation with her. Talking to the media house, Rashami shared that she spoke to Disha a day before her demise, i.e. on June 7. Rashami shared Disha and she were planning a holiday together with their friends. The actress was quoted saying, 'On June 7, when I spoke to her, we were planning a trip to Shimla in October. One of my very close friend's birthday party was there, so we were planning the Shimla trip, so then we said we should meet and talk.'

The Naagin 4 actress said that she had a normal conversation with Disha, but since they couldn't talk about everything on call, they had eventually decided to meet later on. While Rashami admitted that she knew Disha for a long time and was close to her, she stated that she has no idea about the alleged party that took place on June 8. 'I know Disha since a very long time but I was not aware of the party in Juhu', stated Rashami.

Rashami also shared that she was not in contact with Disha for almost 6 to 7 months, as she was part of a reality show (Bigg Boss 13) and later the COVID-19 pandemic struck. When Rashami was asked about Disha's fiancé Rohan Rai, she refused to comment on it. 'I would not like to comment,' said Rashami.

Moments after, reports of Rashami and Disha's friendship surfaced, Rashami clarified her stance through her Twitter handle. She expressed her disappointment in some media houses spreading 'fake news' and asked them to be kind and stay real.

She wrote on Twitter, 'It is disheartening to see that certain sections of the media are cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize with all those who have fallen prey to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn't cool. Stay real but first, stay kind.'

Check out Rashami's past pictures with Disha, Rohan at a party and her latest tweet here:

Its disheartening to see tht certain section of media are cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize to all those who have fallen pray to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn't cool. Stay real but first stay kind — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 16, 2020

