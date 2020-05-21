Rashami Desai croons Salman Khan's 'Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du' amid lockdown; Niece gives her an earful

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai's cute nok-jhok with niece Bhavya for yearning to roam out amidst the Coronavirus lockdown deserves all your attention. Take a look.

It's been almost 2 months that India is under lockdown owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. While we are wishing to step out of our homes, the stay-in-home policy is going to be there for a little longer. We know it is getting boring staying indoors, and somewhat now the patience is getting over. But we have to do it for the betterment of the society, as we're all in this together, fighting the war against COVID-19. However, we cannot simply ignore the urge of taking a step outside.

Not only us, but it looks like our beloved Rashami is also missing her trips and meet-ups with friends. No, we're not saying it, her latest video suggests so. Well, Rashami is in the mood to go to a beachside, and just relax her body, mind, and soul. She wishes to have a hot cup of tea and just watch the sunset near a beach. But, her little niece Bhavya scolded her even thinking about these things amid lockdown 4.0. Yes, you read that right!

A video of Rashami crooning and 's peppy track 'Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du' from God Tussi Great Ho is doing round on social media. In the video, Rashami is asking Bhavya if they should go on an outing together on a beach, and have a gala time together. However, after Rashami's demand, Bhavya gets a little irritated and gives the actress a good earful. She shouts, 'Suno, lockdown 4 chal raha hai, ghar pe baithna hai.' (Listen, lockdown 4 has been implemented, so we have to stay indoors.) The actress is taken aback by her little niece's cute scolding and quietly sips her tea.

Well, this happens to be another tiktok video from Rashmi and Bhavya, and their cute nok-jhok is winning hearts. While Rashami is seen behaving like a kid, Bhavya happens to be the smarter one. We are in love with the duo's fun banters that are helping us drive away from our quarantine blues. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress looks beautiful in an off-white spaghetti top and blue jeans and is giving us some major inspiration of 'how to rock the casual look'. On the other hand, Bhavya is dressed in simple casuals and looks adorable.

The highlight of the video remains to be the duo's awe-inspiring expressions, which are just too cute to handle. They are trying their level best to entertain themselves and the viewers during this social distancing phase and are successfully doing so. Well, don't worry about the scolding, it is done in all fun and play. Rashami and Bhavya share a great bond and are best of friends.

Their cuteness and chemistry are swooning everyone and they are gradually becoming one of the favourite social media duos. The video also gives you a subtle message of not stepping out despite having a huge urge, as it will harm others around you. So, stay back and sip in some hot tea or coffee at home, because that's your contribution to this world crisis. Not too much to ask naa?

Take a look at Rashami and Bhavya's fun video here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Rashami and Bhavya's chemistry and bond? Are you missing Rashami and Naagin 4 cast onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

