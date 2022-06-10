Rashami Desai dances to her heart's content in latest video; Asks fans 'Who loves dancing?'

Rashami Desai is a recognised name in the Indian TV industry and has been a part of numerous shows till date. The actress is known for exceptional acting skills and is dearly loved for her cute looks. Rashami is generally a very private person but is often presumed as a very mature personality. With her entry into Bigg Boss 15 house, people saw her real self and connected with her emotions. The actress is quite active on her social media handle and often updates fans on her whereabouts.

Rashami enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle and never fails to share pictures and videos with her fans. Today, Rashami took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans by uploading a video. In this video, the actress looks amazing in a colourful outfit and can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with her jaw-dropping moves. Sharing this, Rashami captioned, "Dancing a complete mood changer. Who loves dancing? Put a (Rainbow emoticon) below in the comment section.."

Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 15:

Rashami Desai has had quite a journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. We all know that it isn’t an easy journey for anyone in the house. But if you find a friend in this controversial house then your journey becomes manageable and that is what exactly happened with Rashami who found Umar’s support in the house. Their chemistry was always loved by fans and it was evident most of the time. Rashami, Umar, and Rajiv’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of BB15 and they continue to maintain this even after the season is over.

On the professional front, Rashami Desai started her career in Hindi television with the show Ravan, followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main. The actress earned a lot of fame and success with her notable performance as Tapasya Thakur in the longest-running daily soap Uttaran which aired from 2009 to 2014.

