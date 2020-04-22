Rashami Desai denies leaking bank statements, Arhaan Khan feels it has been done to malign him

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have both got talking about the recent incident where the former's bank statements were leaked online. Here's what they have to say about it.

Things did not quite work very well for Bigg Boss 13 duo and . The two, who were in a relationship, went their separate ways post the show got over when the truth about Arhaan's marriage and child came out. While the two haven't spoken about each other very often post the show, it was a couple of days ago that Rashami’s bank statements were leaked on social media and it showed how lakhs of money has been transferred to Arhaan's account when the actress was in the house.

Talking about it, Rashami said how the transactions weren't just done in her absence but were also done without her knowledge and when she came to know about it, she shared the screenshots of the documents with her accounting staff and others wondering why did Arhaan do that. She also added how Arhaan owed her more than the existing 15 lakh that he is supposed to give her. She also stated how she does not want anything to do with him and while she says she could have leaked it before if she wanted to, she mentioned that this has taken a toll on her on the emotional front.

Meanwhile, Arhaan feels this has been done by her and also added how no one else can release the statements except Rashami or him. He also went on to say that half the transactions involved arent his and Rahsami had set up a production house that he joined as a partner and he has invested in it, both emotionally as well as financially. He also said that the transfer of funds is either his profit or return of debt. HE also said that before making such allegations, it has to be noted that the transfer of funds are only possible if he had signed cheques and she had asked him to transfer money to certain people. He also said that she was aware of the transactions and he has bills to prove the same. In fact, he also added how he feels this is something done to malign him and how he has received messages warning him against adversities after April 15. He stated how he feels all of this is rather unfortunate.

Credits :TOI

