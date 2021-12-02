From Rashami Desai to Divyanka Tripathi, don't miss celebs' cute gestures for their fans

Celebrities, no matter from Bollywood or television, enjoy a huge fan following. They always do extra for their favourite actors and actresses which leaves celebs sometimes shocked. There are many such incidents when our celebrities don’t know how to react. There have been instances when fans have even celebrated their favourite actors’ birthdays. Shehnaaz Gill’s fan had brought a cake for her at the airport. She was surprised by this sweet gesture. Celebrities love their fans and always make sure to keep them happy.

Even recently, Hina Khan also went live on her Instagram and shared a video where she showed how much her fans loved her. Her bedroom was filled with gifts by them and the actress requested that she does not have space to keep it. She even urged her fans to help the needy or plant some trees instead of sending gifts. Well, this is not the case with television celebrities but also with Bollywood. In one of the instances, Kartik Aaryan’s fan went on her knees and proposed to him.

Today, we will take a look at those actors whose cute gestures left their fans smiling:

Rashami Desai: A fan from Bangalore was telling her parents that she won’t go for her exam if Rashami doesn’t talk to her. So I spoke to her, made her feel comfortable, and wished her good luck for her exam.

Anas Rashid said he was shooting a historical show and a fan from Hyderabad got his phone number. “Not just that, she came to Mumbai from Hyderabad and I was told that she had been waiting for me at Oshiwara bus stand for the last nine days. If anyone would go up to her and ask her what she is doing there, she would only ask if I had sent them. Otherwise, she wouldn’t bother to explain,” he added. The actor personally went and met the girl.

Divyanka Tripathi: A 19-year-old fan from Northern Sudan got the actress's name tattooed. He was her biggest fan. And then, when a girl was about to get her name tattooed, the actress stopped her. She said that she doesn’t want fans to go to such extremes. But was touched by the love of the fan. The actress personally met her.

Shashank Vyas is better known for his role in Balika Vadhu. He recalls one incident when an old man from Gujarat came on the sets of the show to meet him. The actor met him out of regard and hugged him. But was stunned when he said that he had come to adopt the actor. But the actor did not misbehave and clicked pictures with him.

Rithvik was shocked when he received customised guitar from a fan. He had gone for a three-day cruise event. There a teenage fan managed to follow him on board and gift him a guitar. The actor was touched by her gesture and in return, he also clicked pictures with her.

