Rashami Desai does yoga while watching a show; Ekta Kapoor finds a new Naagin 4 pose

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai's can't stop watching her favourite show while working out and we can totally relate to it. Take a look.

is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the Indian Television industry. She is aging like fine wine, and there's no doubt about it. But, do you know her secret to look young, fit and fabulous always? Well, Rashami just gave us a glimpse of her fitness secret in her recent Instagram post. While many TV actors believe in hitting the gym to get the perfect bod, Rashami prefers doing yoga. However, just like her personality, her yoga also comes with a peppy twist.

The diva recently shared pictures of her yoga sessions and you will be amazed. Well, the actress sweats it out while binge-watching TV shows. Yes, you read that right! Rashami cannot stop watching her favorite show while working out during quarantine. In the pictures, Rashami is seen doing a headstand as she enjoys a show on a laptop. And guess which show she was hooked to? It was Mentalhood, which happens to be Karisma Kapoor's debut in the world of web series. The pose kind of matches with her yoga pose, doesn't it? Also, owing to the lockdown, it looks like most of us are going a little crazy and doing things that we have not done in the past.

While we are in awe of strength and grip over the yoga asanas, Ekta Kapoor's comment on her picture caught our eyes. With Rashami's powerful yoga, it seems like the TV Czarina has found a new Naagin 4 pose. Ekta wrote, 'This naagin pose we gotta get post lockdown.' Ekta's epic comment grabbed many eyeballs and people couldn't stop laughing on her wit. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur was awestruck by Rashami's heavy yoga session and went all, 'Waaah.'

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

The beautiful actress is making the best use of this quarantine time to work on her body. Her morning starts with some heavy workout sessions, which helps her to be energetic all day long. Donning a black and blue athleisure, apart the actress was seen pumping her muscles with the help of dumbbells. She also shared her daily routine and wrote, 'Finally done with my work out and homework. Now cooking and done with my today's routine.' While many of us are just lazing around, Rashami is using this special time to do something creative and productive and we totally appreciate her for it.

Apart from this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is spending some quality time with her family and also engaging with fans with interactive sessions. She has come up with a talk show named, 'The RD Show,' wherein she invites famous personalities for a candid chat on Instagram live every weekend. Rashami's new venture is receiving an overwhelming response and fans are loving these live sessions during the social distancing phase.

The last guest on Rashami's show was RJ Malishka, who was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress also tried her hands on playing the guitar and is constantly seen video calling her BFF's Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

