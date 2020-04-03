Rashami Desai dons ethnic wear for Ram Navami; Bigg Boss 13 co contestant Shefali Bagga calls her pretty

Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga had a sweet comment for co-contestant Rashami Desai as she dolled up in traditional wear for Ram Navami. Read on.

, who is currently seen in Naagin 4 has been making many heads turned. The pretty face is enjoying her quarantine well and has been interacting with her fans almost every day. After her stint on Bigg Boss 13, the actress has been dropping pictures and videos of herself on social media regularly. From giving insights about her personal life to sharing tips on staying safe amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Rashami has been keeping her fans engaged during these distressful times.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Rashami took to her Instagram account yesterday (April 2) to share some awe-inspiring pictures of herself and send wishes to her fans. Dressed in a beautiful traditional patiala suit with gold earrings and maang-tika, Rashami looked no less than a dream. With filled-in brows, hair tied in a neat bun and minimal makeup, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress looked mesmerizing. Not on or two, Rashami shared several pictures dolled up in the ethnic wear and swooned her fans.

While her fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty, her BB 13 co-contestant Shefali Bagga also couldn't stop herself from dropping a sweet comment. Shefali wrote, 'Pyaari lag rahi hai.' On the other hand, Divya Agarwal also called her 'Pyaari.' In another post, Rashami's BFF Arti Singh went gaga over her charm and commented with a heart emoji, while Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Syal called her 'Ati Sundar.'

For the unversed, after getting evicted from the 'tedha season' Shefali Bagga had called Rashami fake as she felt the latter is playing a double-game. She said that Rashami says something and then does the opposite of that, she also tries to play safe. Well, it is good to see that most of the BB 13 contestants have buried their differences and are now all praises for each other.

Rashami is seen playing the role of Shalakha in Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and starrer supernatural drama, Naagin 4. The show is fairing quite well and fans are loving Rashami's entry. What are your thoughts on Rashami's Ram Navami pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

