Rashami Desai is elated to be with her mother amid self quarantine; Shares an adorable PHOTO

Rashami Desai has recently shared an adorable picture with her mother Rasila Desai. She has also expressed her happiness of being with the latter during the quarantine period.

who was already a popular name in the Indian television industry has reached the heights of fame after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Just like others, the actress is currently obliging with the rules of lockdown that have been imposed across India amid the Coronavirus crisis. However, in the midst of all this, she has also been keeping in touch with her fans through social media regularly. Of late, Rashami has shared yet another Instagram post.

The Uttaran actress is seen posing with her mother Rasila Desai in the picture shared along with the post. Clad in a semi-traditional embellished white and red gown, Rashami looks stunning. She ties up her hair into a high bun and her makeup game is on point. On the other hand, her mother is wearing a black saree with golden prints. The actress has expressed her happiness in being with her mother while being in self-quarantine. Everyone is aware of Rashami’s strained relationship with her mother before she entered Bigg Boss. However, the two of them reconciled later on.

Check out Rashami Desai’s latest post below:

On the work front, Rashami Desai is currently seen in the show Naagin 4 in which she portrays the role of Shalaka. The supernatural show helmed by Ekta Kapoor also features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. She has earlier done numerous popular shows including Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. She made a lot of headlines owing to her continuous arguments with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss house. The actress also stunned everyone with her decision of breaking all ties with beau citing reasons of betrayal on his part.

Credits :Instagram

