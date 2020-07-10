  1. Home
Rashami Desai is elated as she receives a sweet surprise from Tamas co starrer Adhvik Mahajan & his wife

Tamas star Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha has sent a sweet surprise for Rashami Desai. She has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle. Check it out.
Mumbai
Rashami Desai is elated as she receives a sweet surprise from Tamas co starrer Adhvik Mahajan & his wife
A few days back, Rashami Desai teased her fans with the first look of her short film, Tamas, thereby leaving them excited. The short film co-starring Adhvik Mahajan has received a tremendous response from viewers upon its release. Talking about Rashami, the actress has been basking with success post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her latest series of projects is proof. For the unversed, the TV star is also a part of Naagin 4 co-starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria.

Now, the stunning diva has received something special from Tamas co-starrer Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha Mahajan. Rashami has also given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen holding a pretty pink-colored cake and a bouquet of yellow flowers. As can be seen in the second picture, Adhvik and Neha have also penned a sweet note for the actress which they have sent along with the sweet surprises. She has expressed her gratitude in the caption that reads, "Little sweet gestures. Thank you."

Check out Rashami Desai’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, the Dil Se Dil Tak star participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. She was among the top five finalists of the show. However, Rashami has been soaring high in terms of her career post the same. The actress was immediately roped in for a significant role in Naagin 4 that she has nailed completely. As of now, Rashami is enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest the glimpses of which are available on her social media timeline.

