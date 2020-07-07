  1. Home
Rashami Desai emotionally remembers close friend Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘This is a personal loss to me’

Television actress Rashami Desai, who shared a great bond with Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered the late actor as a talented artist.
4778 reads Mumbai
Rashami Desai emotionally remembers close friend Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'This is a personal loss to me'
It’s been around three weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last in his Mumbai apartment and his unfortunate demise left the nation heartbroken. Ever since then a lot has been said and written about the late actor and everyone has been coming up with their own theory about the unpleasant incident. And while everyone is brimming with opinion over Sushant’s demise, his close friend Rashami Desai, who remembers him with a heavy heart, feels that the Pavitra Rishta star isn’t a subject to talk.

During her recent interaction with ETV, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant recalled how she shared a great bond with Sushant and how proud she was of him. Rashami also emphasised that the 34 year old actor’s demise has been a personal loss to her. “Sometimes, the reality is an illusion which is created by the world. I was a very close friend of Sushant once, but then slowly we lost touch as he became busy with his work in Bollywood and I got busy with my shows. He was doing so good in life, we were really proud of him. He is not a subject for me to talk and discuss because the kind of love and respect I have for him, I would not like to discuss. This is a personal loss to me,” she added.

Furthermore, the Naagin 4 actress also remembered Sushant as a wonderful and talented actor and asserted that his death has been a big loss to the industry. Rashami asserted, “People are now talking about him when he is gone. He was a very nice man and a wonderful actor. The industry has lost a great talent and soon people will realise it. Not everyone is hero material, that good-looking, not everyone is intelligent, but he had both. Par waqt ne daga de diya. As a person I know he was very good. This is the industry's loss.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant had started his journey in the showbiz industry with television and made his debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. However, he became a household name with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He later forayed into Bollywood with 2013’s Kai Po Che and went on to give several hit movies.

Credits :Times Of India

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

I wish he finds peace wherever he is. You will be missed

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

You are right. He was a rare gem. We did not value him when he was alive...............

