Rashami Desai is excited about BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Can’t wait to see

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee is coming with Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2, her BFF Rashami Desai can’t keep calm about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee came up with a special surprise for her fans after she had shared the teaser of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actress will be reprising the role of Gopi Bahu in the second season of the popular family drama show and the promo has got the audience go all gaga for the show. Needless to say, everyone has been quite excited about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Not just the commoners, Devoleena’s best friend from Bigg Boss 13 also can’t keep calm about this popular family drama.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress has shared the promo in her Instagram stories and shared her excitement for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Rashami wrote, “@devoleena My babe m soooo sooooo soooooooo happy for you.” She also sent her best wishes to her best friend for the new show and said that she can’t wait to watch the show. “Can’t wait to see you back doing what you do best….. #sathya2 coming soon.”

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s post for Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhhaana Saathiya 2 promo:

To note, Rashami and Devoleena turned to be BFF during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had to leave the show mid way, she was later seen cheering up for the Uttaran actress on the popular reality show.

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been making the top trends after a meme featuring Kokilaben went viral on social media and also became the talk of the town.

