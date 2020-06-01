Rashami Desai feels ecstatic after she drives to her favourite cafe to get coffee amid lockdown; WATCH

Rashami Desai drove to a cafe nearby her house to get her favourite cup of coffee amid lockdown 5.0 and her happiness is beyond explanation. Take a look.

had been craving to step out of her house just like most of us. It has been more than two months that the country has been under lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Lockdown 5.0 has been announced with certain relaxations, but restrictions are still intact. The government has asked people to take proper precautions and move out only when in need, as the war against Coronavirus is not over yet. But the process of 'Unlock 1' has finally begun, and everyone is trying to get back to normal life, of course, by maintaining the guidelines issued by the officials.

It looks like our beloved Rashami has also finally headed out from her home to relieve her stress and get a boost? How do you ask? Well, the actress drove to a nearby favorite cafe to get a cup of her coffee that she had been craving for since long. Yes, Rashami finally took to the roads of Mumbai to drive to enjoy a cup of coffee and also try to adapt to the new situations. She took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her ride amid lockdown and shared how happy she after she got her favourite coffee.

In the video, Rashami is seen wearing a bright yellow top, with a mask on her face and gloves in her hand. While her hair is tied in a ponytail, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is seen seated on the driver's seat as she shares her happiness with her fans. She is heard saying, 'I'm so so so happy. You have to maintain all the rules and enjoy your life. Ok bye.' She also shows that the two big coffee cups that she bought from the cafe. While we cannot see her face, as it is hidden under the mask, her eyes shined bright and we could understand her happiness for the tone of her voice.

She captioned the video as 'Feels like forever since I last drank my cup of coffee. Adapting the new normal with utmost care.' Well, Rashami has surely made every true-blue coffee lover jealous of her 'Lockdown wali coffee', and now we all are craving for a hot cup of coffee. The pretty actress just posted the video about an hour ago, and her comment section is bombarded with messages from fans.

TV actor Adhvik Mahajan's wife Neha also commented on Rashami's post saying, 'Humare liye bhi le aate.' (You should have got it for us also.) While her BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee was all hearts seeing Rashami so happy, Shweta Rohira revealed that even she is missing coffee from her favourite place. Well, it is delightful to see the Uttaran actress enjoying herself, especially what better than this day to get a hot and sweet cup of coffee, when Mumbai experience ed the first spell of rains. Also, we appreciate the fact that Rashami took all necessary precautions and also advised her fans to adhere to the guidelines if they're stepping out.

Take a look at Rashami's video here:

Meanwhile, Rashami's role in Naagin 4 as Shalakha has come to an end, and now fans are waiting for the beautiful actress's next project announcement. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

